Dacca, Tokyo To Gain From Their Defense Pact Along With Others

2025-10-02 07:01:44
(MENAFN- Asia Times) Recently, Dhaka and Tokyo have been discussing possible defense cooperation, marking the development of a potential new chapter in the bilateral history. According to one news report , they have“reached an understanding in principle to sign an agreement on the transfer of defense equipment and technology.”

For Japan, this ought to enhance the security and deterrence capabilities of like-minded countries, not only Bangladesh. And it brings a new dimension to Bangladesh's foreign policy.

Under this pending agreement, Tokyo is to be empowered to supply military equipment and share technologies with Dhaka . The agreement is built on a memorandum of cooperation signed in 2023 and it promises joint research and capacity-building, in areas including maritime surveillance and cybersecurity, alongside hardware transfers.

This development has come at a time when Japan is seeking to take an influential share in world dynamics, and Bangladesh is diversifying its military procurement. It's worth examining the treaty's strategic calculations and the likely implications.

Transformation from ODA to OSA:

Not all foreign aid is the same. While official security assistance (OSA) refers to military development-based projects, official development assistance (ODA) broadly denotes social and economic development projects .

