Elon Musk Urges His X Followers To Cancel Netflix, Slams Its 'Woke Agenda' In Kids' Shows

Elon Musk calls on millions to cancel Netflix over woke agenda in kids' shows

Over the past three days, Musk has posted or reposted attacks on the streaming service at least 26 times, targeting its programming and business practices.

Musk, whose estimated net worth stands at around $500 billion, said he has already cancelled his own subscription and called on others to follow.“Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids,” he wrote on 1 October, quoting a meme that portrayed Netflix's“transgender woke agenda” as a Trojan horse invading“your kids.”

The campaign began after Musk shared a post from the right-wing account Libs of TikTok, which resurfaced a clip from 'Dead End: Paranormal Park'. In the animated series, the protagonist states that he is transgender.

Musk commented,“This is not ok,” amplifying Libs of TikTok 's criticism that the show was“pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN.” The activist account highlighted that the programme carried a TV-Y7 rating, meaning it was deemed suitable for children aged seven and above.

Netflix cancelled 'Dead End: Paranormal Park' after two seasons, and it is not currently promoting the show. However, Musk has continued to repost comments criticising alleged“pro-trans themes” in other Netflix children's content, including 'CoComelon' and 'The Baby-Sitters Club'.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has also backed claims of“anti-white hiring bias” at Netflix and criticised political donations made by the company's executives to the Democratic Party.

Netflix has not issued a response to Musk's campaign. With the company no longer reporting subscriber numbers on a quarterly basis, the impact of Musk's call for a boycott may prove difficult to measure.