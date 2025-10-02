403
Snoodles Team Debuts 'Snoodles In Space: Escape From Zoodletraz!' By Steven Joseph And Andy Case
EINPresswire/ -- Award-winning children’s author Steven Joseph and celebrated illustrator Andy Case launch “Snoodles in Space: Escape from Zoodletraz!” on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The newest adventure in the Snoodles Universe sends readers rocketing into a noodle-fueled caper where teamwork and creativity save the day. Joseph’s uproarious storytelling pairs with Case’s bright, detail-rich art to deliver a joyous read for families, classrooms, and anyone who believes imagination still matters.
In “Snoodles in Space: Escape from Zoodletraz!” a strict no-pets rule on Planet Zoodle lands beloved poodles in the space slammer Zoodletraz. With danger closing in, the Snoodles crew must hatch a daring breakout using wit, friendship, and a few wonderfully ridiculous gadgets. The result is a fast, funny jailbreak tale that champions persistence, kindness, and out-of-the-box problem solving that young readers can emulate in real life.
The creative duo views this book as more than a romp. They see it as a playful answer to what they call an “Imagination Deficit,” encouraging kids to unplug, read, and dream big. The Snoodles stories intentionally foster curiosity, collaboration, and a sense of wonder that carries beyond the page into homes and classrooms.
“Snoodles is about joy, invention, and kids using imagination to build a better world one noodle at a time,” says Joseph.
Case adds, “Illustrating Snoodles is like playing jazz. You riff, you improvise, and somewhere along the way, a tutu-wearing shark shows up”.
Joseph is the award-winning creator of the Snoodles Universe, a laugh-out-loud world where silly ideas spark big solutions and joy is always a page away. His books celebrate creative thinking and emotional intelligence for readers of all ages, combining goofy humor with heart and life lessons that stick. He brings a unique perspective as a longtime attorney, marathon runner, and Zen practitioner, sharing a brand of humor that embraces life’s cranky moments while pointing toward compassion and resilience.
Case is an award-winning illustrator and cartoonist with more than 30 years in global publishing. A career in teaching as well as illustration informs his ability to hook young readers with dynamic art that invites close looking and lively discussion. His distinctive style has earned dozens of independent book awards and appearances at major book festivals. He is a proud member of SCBWI and the Cartoonist’s Club of Great Britain.
Together, Joseph and Case have built a colorful, music-tinged world that crosses borders and cultures. The duo frequently speaks about collaboration, their US-UK humor mashup, and how visual Easter eggs keep readers returning to the pages again and again.
ISBN (Hardcover) 9798989677238 — $21.99
ISBN (Paperback) 9798989677221 — $14.99
ISBN (eBook) 9798989677214 — $4.99
“Snoodles in Space: Escape from Zoodletraz!” is published by Enigami Publishing. The book is now available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook for pre-order on Amazon. Advanced review copies may be requested through NetGalley.
About the Author
Steven Joseph is the award-winning creator of the Snoodles Universe, where noodle-fueled adventures deliver humor, heart, and fresh perspectives on handling life’s little messes. His work promotes creativity and emotional intelligence for readers young and old. Joseph is also a seasoned attorney, marathon runner, and Zen practitioner who brings a playful, optimistic voice to modern family reading time.
Discover more at Steven Joseph’s website and enter the wonderfully wacky world of the Snoodles.
About the Illustrator
Andy Case is an award-winning children’s book illustrator and cartoonist with more than 30 years of global publishing experience. An educator and artist, he captures the imagination of young learners with bold, detailed illustrations. His work has earned more than 50 honors and has appeared at major festivals around the world. He is a member of SCBWI and the Cartoonist’s Club of Great Britain.
Visit Andy Case’s website to discover more.
