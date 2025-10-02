Mirasol Resources Announces Private Placement Financing
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to expand Mirasol's successful exploration programs and for general corporate purposes. Finders' fees may be payable on a portion of the Offering. The shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period.
This press release is not an offer of common shares for sale in the United States. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws.
About Mirasol Resources Ltd
Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company with over 20 years of operating, permitting and community relations experience in the mineral rich regions of Chile and Argentina. Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at the flagship Sobek Copper-Gold project located in the Vicuña Copper-Gold-Silver District of northeast Chile and continues to advance a strong pipeline of highly prospective early and mid-stage projects.
For further information, contact:
Tim Heenan, President & CEO
or
Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989
Email: ...
Website:
Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry and to policies linked to pandemics, social and environmental related matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Mirasol disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
