403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Teelie Turner Kicks Off '31 Days Of Autumn~Halloween Sparkle & Fairy‐Tale Adventures'
EINPresswire/ -- Acclaimed children’s author Teelie Turner launches a month‑long celebration of fall and Halloween with “31 Days of Autumn~Halloween Sparkle & Fairy‑Tale Adventures.” Beginning today, a brand‑new animated fairy video premieres daily, bringing beloved characters from Turner’s fall and holiday books to life in talking, singing, and delightfully mischievous adventures for families.
Day 1 features a cozy animated read‑along drawn from Turner’s treasured stories, designed to spark wonder for children and parents alike. Throughout the 31‑day countdown, viewers can expect:
• Animated read‑alongs and sing-alongs are perfect for family storytime
• Spooky‑cute antics and seasonal surprises suitable for young audiences
• Favorite characters from Teelie Turner’s Fall & Halloween series brought to animated life
• Daily content across Teelie Turner’s YouTube and social channels (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X, Pinterest)
“Autumn and Halloween are a special time in Fairyland,” said Teelie Turner. “We wanted to create a month of daily moments that families can snuggle up to — stories that are warm, a little cheeky, and full of fairy sparkle. We hope these videos create tiny rituals of wonder every evening this season.”
Families and educators can view each day’s premiere on Teelie Turner’s YouTube channel and follow social channels for updates and interactive activities. The campaign also highlights Turner’s Magical Fairy Book Club, offering weekly eBook Flipbooks, member‑exclusive bonuses, and the interactive “Magic Doorway” feature that brings the Fairy of the Week into members’ homes with nine activities.
About Teelie Turner
Teelie Turner is an author and creator of whimsical, family‑friendly fairy tales and multimedia storytelling experiences. Turner’s books and digital offerings aim to inspire imagination, kindness, and cozy family rituals through storytelling, crafts, and seasonal celebrations.
Media & Event Links
YouTube premieres and playlist: @teelieturnerauthor
Autumn/Halloween campaign hub:
Teelie's Fairy Garden Autumn/Halloween Celebration:
Teelie Turner Author site:
Magical Fairy Book Club membership:
Social: @TeelieTurner (Instagram / Facebook / TikTok / X / Pinterest)
Media Contact
Lynn Randall
Owner/Founder
...
+1-206-414-0543
Note to Editors: Review copies, interview requests, and promotional assets are available on request.
Day 1 features a cozy animated read‑along drawn from Turner’s treasured stories, designed to spark wonder for children and parents alike. Throughout the 31‑day countdown, viewers can expect:
• Animated read‑alongs and sing-alongs are perfect for family storytime
• Spooky‑cute antics and seasonal surprises suitable for young audiences
• Favorite characters from Teelie Turner’s Fall & Halloween series brought to animated life
• Daily content across Teelie Turner’s YouTube and social channels (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X, Pinterest)
“Autumn and Halloween are a special time in Fairyland,” said Teelie Turner. “We wanted to create a month of daily moments that families can snuggle up to — stories that are warm, a little cheeky, and full of fairy sparkle. We hope these videos create tiny rituals of wonder every evening this season.”
Families and educators can view each day’s premiere on Teelie Turner’s YouTube channel and follow social channels for updates and interactive activities. The campaign also highlights Turner’s Magical Fairy Book Club, offering weekly eBook Flipbooks, member‑exclusive bonuses, and the interactive “Magic Doorway” feature that brings the Fairy of the Week into members’ homes with nine activities.
About Teelie Turner
Teelie Turner is an author and creator of whimsical, family‑friendly fairy tales and multimedia storytelling experiences. Turner’s books and digital offerings aim to inspire imagination, kindness, and cozy family rituals through storytelling, crafts, and seasonal celebrations.
Media & Event Links
YouTube premieres and playlist: @teelieturnerauthor
Autumn/Halloween campaign hub:
Teelie's Fairy Garden Autumn/Halloween Celebration:
Teelie Turner Author site:
Magical Fairy Book Club membership:
Social: @TeelieTurner (Instagram / Facebook / TikTok / X / Pinterest)
Media Contact
Lynn Randall
Owner/Founder
...
+1-206-414-0543
Note to Editors: Review copies, interview requests, and promotional assets are available on request.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment