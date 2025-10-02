Canada's Food System Goes National: Celebrating The People, Innovation And Strength
Ottawa, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join us for a virtual press conference as "Canada's Food System: Our Food. Our Future.”, goes national. This initiative aims to elevate this vital sector that supports our economy and our communities.
Developed in partnership with the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity and industry leaders, this initiative focuses on the innovations and systems that strengthen sustainability, food security, and affordability in our food supply.
Media are invited to attend the virtual press conference.
Date: Monday, October 6, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM EST
Location:
Key speakers will include:
- Lisa Bishop-Spencer , Executive Director, Canadian Centre for Food Integrity
- Keith Currie , President, Canadian Federation of Agriculture
Join us to explore how we can work together to recognize and strengthen Canada's food system.CONTACT: Annette Goerner spark*advocacy 613-818-6941 ...
