Legend Labs Taps Pardis Mahdavi To Lead Higher Education Practice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, Texas, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Labs , a brand and communications consultancy, today announced Pardis Mahdavi has joined the firm to lead consulting engagements for its growing roster of higher education and university clients. The appointment signals Legend Labs' commitment to building capacity for higher ed leaders navigating reputational challenges at a pivotal moment for the sector.

Mahdavi brings extraordinary depth to the role as an author, scholar, educator, and former university president who has also served as provost, dean, and cabinet leader across institutions including the University of La Verne, University of Montana, Arizona State University, and the University of Denver.

“Pardis is an exceptional talent and leader, expert communicator and gifted storyteller,” said Jeff Hunt, founding partner, Legend Labs.“She's been in the seat, made the tough calls, and understands firsthand the pressures facing higher ed leaders. Her counsel and narrative skill are invaluable additions to our team and extend our capabilities to help leaders we advise navigate defining moments with clarity, credibility, and courage.”

As an accomplished author, Mahdavi has published seven non-fiction books, two edited volumes and numerous articles in outlets such as Time, the Los Angeles Times, and the Washington Post. She is also a respected coach and advisor to senior leaders and executives, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Young Presidents' Organization, a past fellow at the Wilson Center and Google Ideas, and currently serves on the boards of the Lumina Foundation and the Human Trafficking Legal Center.

“Universities and academic institutions have embraced the need to tell their stories better, but now face a new imperative to have a better story to tell,” said Mahdavi.“I joined Legend Labs because I want to be part of the solution to that challenge, and our growth shows we're ahead of the curve helping clients tackle it. We go beyond responding to crises; we're helping clients build capacity and see every obstacle as an opportunity to emerge stronger.”

Legend Labs is a brand and communications consulting firm that helps organizations build, grow, and protect their brands in the digital age. We are a team of passionate and experienced strategists, creatives, and technologists partnering with ambitious leaders and organizations to solve brand and communications challenges. We work with leading organizations such as Caterpillar, Johns Hopkins University, The Recording Academy, The Southeastern Conference (SEC), and many others.





