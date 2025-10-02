Cardiff Oncology To Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in October 2025.

Details of the events can be found below.

Piper Sandler Virtual Oncology Symposium

Format: Fireside Chat

Presenters: Mark Erlander, PhD (CEO), James Levine (CFO), and Roger Sidhu, MD (CMO)

Date: 10/09/2025

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Contact Piper Sandler for information on attending the conference.

Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Presenter: Mark Erlander, CEO

Date: 10/09/2025

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Interested parties can register for the Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference at no cost here: Virtual Equity Conference Registration . The webcast replay will be available within 48 hours of the conclusion of the presentation on the“Events” section of the Cardiff Oncology website.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition, a well-validated oncology drug target, to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. The Company's lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard of care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as RAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), as well as in ongoing investigator-initiated trials in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). These programs and the Company's broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit .

Cardiff Oncology Contact:

James Levine

Chief Financial Officer

858-952-7670

...

Investor Contact:

Kiki Patel, PharmD

Gilmartin Group

332-895-3225

...

Media Contact:

Meghan Bianco

Taft Communications, a division of RF|Binder

609-544-5446

...