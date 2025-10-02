Folks Achieves Prestigious Ranking In Canada's Top Growing Companies 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Folks recognized for its innovative HR software solutions tailored for Canadian SMBs.

Quebec City, QC, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Folks , a leading Canadian HR software solution provider, has been ranked #109 out of 400 companies in the prestigious Canada's Top Growing Companies 2025 list by the Globe and Mail. This recognition highlights Folks' commitment to innovation and excellence in providing comprehensive HR solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada.

Since its creation, Folks has consistently focused on simplifying workforce management for SMBs. The company offers user-friendly tools for core HR functions, including recruiting, onboarding, employee data management, time tracking, performance reviews, and absence management. By streamlining these processes, Folks helps organizations save time, improve efficiency, and foster employee engagement.

Recently, Folks has expanded its offerings to become an all-in-one HR software solution. The company now also provides a payroll software solution, further enhancing its value proposition for Canadian SMBs. This strategic expansion has been instrumental in securing its position among Canada's top growing companies.

Jimmy Plante, CEO of Folks, expressed his pride in the company's achievements, stating:

"Being recognized in the Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies 2025 ranking is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. Our mission has always been to empower Canadian SMBs with the tools they need to succeed, and this accolade reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence."

Folks' success is attributed to its deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by Canadian SMBs and its ability to deliver tailored solutions that address these needs. The company's growth is driven by its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and its ability to adapt to the evolving HR landscape.

As Folks continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it remains dedicated to supporting the growth and success of its clients. The company's recognition in the Canada's Top Growing Companies 2025 ranking serves as a milestone in its journey to becoming the leading HR software solution provider for SMBs in Canada.









About Folks

Founded in 2010, Folks is a Canadian HR software solution designed to simplify workforce management for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers user-friendly tools for core HR functions like recruiting, onboarding, employee data management, time tracking, performance reviews, and absence management. With a focus on streamlining HR processes, Folks HR helps organizations save time, improve efficiency, and foster employee engagement, making it particularly valuable for SMBs.

