FG Communities Achieves Growth Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continued acquisitions in fast growing regions has led to position as the 75th largest manufactured housing community owner in the United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce that it now ranks as the 75th largest manufactured housing community owner in the United States according to the Mobile Home Park Home Owners Allegiance.

What began in 2022 with the acquisition of a handful of mobile home communities has, with the hard work of the FG Communities team, grown into a company with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition with communities located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Recent acquisitions include manufactured housing communities in fast growing areas such as Greenville, SC and Myrtle Beach, SC. The company continues to grow its pipeline and expects to make several additional acquisition announcements in the coming months.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented,“We are excited about the growth we've achieved in only a few short years, and we are even more excited about the growth to come. We ranked 75th on the list, but we've already grown significantly since then and we expect to rank much higher on the list when 2026 comes around.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 60 properties with over 2,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

...



Source:

FG Communities