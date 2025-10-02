403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
INFORMATION SECURITY INDUSTRY LEADER LAUNCHES BESPOKE CONSULTING FIRM FOR DEFENSE INDUSTRIAL BASE Smes
EINPresswire/ -- Hornback Strategic Services LLC (HSS) proudly announced its official launch today at the start of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Founded by Andrew Hornback, HSS was created to address the needs of the Defense Industrial Base’s small- and medium-sized enterprises to achieve their regulatory, compliance and information security (IS) business objectives.
Specializing in strategic, world-class IS and mission assurance leadership, HSS’ expertise includes Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), NIST-centered Risk and Gap Assessment Methodologies, bespoke information security/technology (IS/IT) strategy design and management, enterprise-grade mission assurance planning and testing, and incident response, disaster recovery and business continuity program design.
HSS is set apart from its competition for its agility, responsiveness and commitment to national security. Much of this is due to CEO and Founder Andrew Hornback’s diverse background and forward-thinking mindset after 30-plus years in the industry. It enables HSS to deliver strategic innovation and leadership that emphasizes a holistic and tailored approach.
“Information security strategy and management is NOT a “one-size-fits-all" endeavor. Organizations require solutions that fit their specific needs and meet them where they are,” said Hornback, CEO and Founder, Hornback Strategic Services LLC. “We begin every client relationship by listening closely. For us, the more that we can learn about your business, your operations, your drivers, your success criteria and your concerns, the better we can provide leadership and assistance to your organization.”
For more information about Hornback Strategic Services LLC and its consulting services, please visit or email ....
About Hornback Strategic Services LLC
Hornback Strategic Services LLC is a U.S.-based firm that provides consulting solutions in strategic planning, information security and mission assurance leadership. The company is committed to delivering tailored strategies to help clients achieve their business objectives and enhance their information security posture. HSS is a registered small business enterprise (SBE) in the State of New Jersey. For more information, visit or find us on social media, including:
LinkedIn
Hornback Strategic Services LLC ()
Andrew Hornback ()
Twitter
Andrew Hornback ()
Specializing in strategic, world-class IS and mission assurance leadership, HSS’ expertise includes Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), NIST-centered Risk and Gap Assessment Methodologies, bespoke information security/technology (IS/IT) strategy design and management, enterprise-grade mission assurance planning and testing, and incident response, disaster recovery and business continuity program design.
HSS is set apart from its competition for its agility, responsiveness and commitment to national security. Much of this is due to CEO and Founder Andrew Hornback’s diverse background and forward-thinking mindset after 30-plus years in the industry. It enables HSS to deliver strategic innovation and leadership that emphasizes a holistic and tailored approach.
“Information security strategy and management is NOT a “one-size-fits-all" endeavor. Organizations require solutions that fit their specific needs and meet them where they are,” said Hornback, CEO and Founder, Hornback Strategic Services LLC. “We begin every client relationship by listening closely. For us, the more that we can learn about your business, your operations, your drivers, your success criteria and your concerns, the better we can provide leadership and assistance to your organization.”
For more information about Hornback Strategic Services LLC and its consulting services, please visit or email ....
About Hornback Strategic Services LLC
Hornback Strategic Services LLC is a U.S.-based firm that provides consulting solutions in strategic planning, information security and mission assurance leadership. The company is committed to delivering tailored strategies to help clients achieve their business objectives and enhance their information security posture. HSS is a registered small business enterprise (SBE) in the State of New Jersey. For more information, visit or find us on social media, including:
Hornback Strategic Services LLC ()
Andrew Hornback ()
Andrew Hornback ()
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment