ANCHOR Program 2025: Eligibility, Payment Dates, How To Apply, Track, And Receive Payment
Residents who apply can expect to receive their ANCHOR payments within 90 days of submission. Payments are being sent on a rolling basis, with options for direct deposit available for online filers, while paper form applicants will receive checks automatically.Checking payment status
Applicants can track their payment status using the“check benefit status” tool available on the ANCHOR website.Benefit amounts
Homeowners 65 or older: up to $1,750
Homeowners under 65: up to $1,500
Renters 65 or older: up to $700
Renters under 65: up to $450
Benefit amounts are income-based and cannot exceed property taxes paid during the qualifying year.Eligibility criteria
Homeowners: Must have owned and lived in their NJ residence as of October 1, 2024, paid property taxes, and earned $250,000 or less in 2024 gross income.
Renters: Must have rented and occupied a taxable rental unit on October 1, 2024, paid rent, and earned $150,000 or less in 2024 gross income.
For residents 65 or older or those receiving Social Security disability benefits, a single combined application covers ANCHOR, Senior Freeze, and Stay NJ programs. Eligibility is determined by the state, and a benefits letter will be sent at the end of the year.How to apply
Eligible homeowners and renters under 65 who do not receive Social Security disability benefits may have automatically filed on September 15 using information from prior applications. Confirmation letters were mailed in August.
Residents who did not receive a letter can apply online, with the application open until October 31, 2025.Also Read | US Government shutdown: What could happen to your Social Security payments?
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment