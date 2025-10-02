Two Killed, Four Injured In Manchester Synagogue Attack On Yom Kippur

A combined car-ramming and stabbing attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Manchester killed two people and injured four others. The suspect was shot dead by police on site.

The assault occurred on Thursday morning, October 2, coinciding with Yom Kippur, Judaism's holiest day. Worshippers had gathered for prayers when the attacker struck.

Police said the suspect first drove a vehicle into pedestrians before stabbing individuals nearby. Armed response units shot the suspect within minutes of the first emergency call. Emergency services treated victims at the scene for both vehicular impact injuries and stab wounds.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, returning from a summit in Copenhagen, expressed shock over the attack. He announced that additional police resources would be deployed to synagogues nationwide to protect Britain's Jewish community.

The Israeli Embassy in London condemned the assault as“hateful and deeply shocking.” Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham described the incident as“serious,” urging calm while affirming that the immediate risk had been contained.

In recent months, reports suggest a rise in anti-Jewish sentiment across Europe, particularly following the escalation in violence in the Middle East. Jewish organizations have warned that tensions abroad may be fueling threats in Western communities.

The Manchester attack highlights the growing vulnerability of religious minorities to extremist violence. Authorities now face pressure to strengthen protective measures while allowing communities to worship without fear.

