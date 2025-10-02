​Lockswood Care & Wellbeing Centre Was Dedicated In Memory Of Former Board Member Dr Colin Godber OBE

MENAFN - Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire hosted a special dedication ceremony at the Lockswood Care and Wellbeing Centre in Locks Heath to honour the life and legacy of the late Dr Colin Godber OBE, whose long-standing passion for older people and community wellbeing shaped services across the county and beyond.

The event, which took place on 2nd October, saw the official dedication of the Lockswood Care and Wellbeing Centre in Dr Godber's memory, including the unveiling of a commemorative plaque. Members of his family, trustees, the local mayor, and invited guests attended the ceremony, honouring a legacy of dedication to the care and wellbeing of older people.

Dr Godber, who served as a consultant in old age psychiatry in Hampshire for over three decades, was known not only for his clinical expertise but also for his kindness, integrity, and deep commitment to patient care. A pioneer in community-based services, he helped shape modern approaches to elderly mental health and mentored a generation of practitioners.

After retiring from the NHS, Dr Godber once again immersed himself in the practical challenges of budgeting, contracts, and service provision as a voluntary board member of Age Concern Hampshire, bringing thoughtful dedication to every aspect of his role.

“Colin's lifelong commitment to improving the lives of older people was evident in all he did,” said Helen Callen, Chair of the Board of Directors at Age Concern Hampshire.“He gave his time, knowledge and heart to this organisation and the wider community. Dedicating our Lockswood Centre in his memory was a fitting tribute to a man whose legacy will benefit generations to come.”

The dedication ceremony included reflections from colleagues, trustees, and family members, recognising not only Dr Godber's professional achievements but also the kindness and dedication he showed throughout his life.

For more information about Age Concern Hampshire and the support it provides to older people across the county, please contact the charity on 01962 868545 or visit . The charity delivers practical and person-centred services that promote independence, wellbeing and connection both at home and within the community, helping older people to live safely and confidently in later life.



Age Concern Hampshire

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire:



Colin Godber (OBE)

Dr Colin Godber was awarded an OBE in 2000 for services to elderly mentally ill people. He served as a consultant in old age psychiatry from 1973 to 2005 and played a key role in shaping elderly mental health services in Hampshire.

He was a founding member of the Royal College of Psychiatrists' Group for the Psychiatry of Old Age, which later became the Faculty of Old Age Psychiatry. Together with colleagues including Tom Arie, Zoe Slattery, and John Wattis, as well as geriatricians John Brocklehurst and Bernard Isaacs, he successfully campaigned for old age psychiatry to be recognised as a specialty by the Department of Health in 1989.

He volunteered with Age Concern Hampshire from 2005 until shortly before his passing in September 2024.

