Children's Author And Educator Sherri Mcleroy To Present Purposefully Made At The 2025 Frankfurter Buchmesse
With more than 30 years of experience in public and private education, McLeroy has served as a principal, assistant principal, literacy coach, academic coach, professional developer, and classroom teacher. A Maxwell Certified Speaker, Trainer, and Coach, she is passionate about helping individuals uncover their unique value so they can contribute meaningfully to the world.
Her new book, Purposefully Made, blends heartwarming rhymes, vivid illustrations, and reflective coaching questions to encourage children to see themselves as wonderfully unique. By highlighting individual strengths, talents, and God-given gifts, the story nurtures self-confidence and compassion while teaching the importance of celebrating differences. McLeroy’s uplifting approach offers young readers both inspiration and practical guidance as they begin their journey of self-discovery.
“Before you were created a design was intact. God knew what He was doing and that is a fact,” writes McLeroy in Purposefully Made, capturing the essence of her message to children and families alike.
The Frankfurt International Book Fair, taking place October 15–19, 2025, will bring together global voices in literature, education, and publishing. McLeroy’s participation will give readers and industry professionals the opportunity to engage with her vision of purpose-driven growth and the empowering message of her children’s book.
Through Purposefully Made, McLeroy invites children and families into a joyful journey of discovery—one that celebrates individuality, nurtures confidence, and encourages compassion. Her appearance at the Frankfurter Buchmesse offers not only a chance to engage with her uplifting message but also to walk away with a signed copy of a book that promises to inspire long after the fair has ended.
