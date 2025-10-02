FIFA Ignores Global Outrage, Keeps Israel In Play

Gianni Infantino -Screen Grab

Geneva ~ FIFA President Gianni Infantino faced global criticism Thursday for allowing Israeli football teams to continue competing while Russia remains suspended, highlighting what many critics call glaring double standards in international football governance.

Infantino on Thursday resisted global pressure to suspend Israeli football teams, emphasizing that the world governing body must promote peace and unity, not solve geopolitical conflicts.

Infantino led a meeting of FIFA's 37-member ruling council in Zurich, which did not formally list Israel on the agenda ahead of World Cup 2026 qualifying matches resuming next week. The Israel men's team is set to play against Norway on Oct. 11 in Oslo and Italy in Udine on Oct. 14.

“FIFA cannot solve geopolitical problems, but it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying, educational, cultural, and humanitarian values,” Infantino said in a statement released by the body, stressing the importance of promoting peace in light of the ongoing Gaza crisis.

European football bodies, however, have been pressing for Israel's suspension. Norway and Turkey's football federations urged UEFA to convene a vote of its executive committee, which could have barred Israel from international competitions. Sources familiar with discussions said the 20-member panel vote was expected to pass, despite opposition from Germany and Israel. Still, Infantino and FIFA, bolstered by U.S. diplomatic support for Israel, were unlikely to enforce any ban.

The White House-hosted peace proposal on Monday by President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu briefly cooled the debate, earning support from several Middle Eastern governments, including Qatar. FIFA's meeting was attended by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi, who also serves in the Qatari government. Palestinian soccer federation chief Jibril Rajoub was also in Switzerland, meeting with International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry.

Amid growing calls for action, a global campaign named 'Game Over Israel' was launched last week. The movement, backed by pro-Palestine activists, labor unions, fan associations, celebrities, and human rights groups, is urging football federations in Belgium, England, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Scotland, and Spain to refuse matches against Israeli teams and bar Israeli players.