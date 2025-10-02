9 Dead In Muzaffarabad Protests As Pakistan Scrambles For Calm

Police clashes with protestors demanding cheap electricity and subsidised wheat in Muzaffarabad. (Photo credit: X)

Srinagar ~ At least nine people, including three police officers, have been killed in four days of violent protests in Pakistan-​occupied Kashmir, local officials confirmed on Thursday, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent a delegation to the region to negotiate with protest leaders.

The unrest erupted on Monday when thousands of demonstrators from nearby towns converged on Muzaffarabad, the regional capital, demanding subsidies on food, electricity, and other public services. Video footage and local reports showed violent clashes between protesters affiliated with the Awami Action Committee and police, with demonstrators armed with sticks and guns attacking security forces tasked with guarding government buildings and keeping roads open.

Authorities imposed communication blackouts, cutting phone and internet services, leaving only limited information accessible to the outside world. Riot police responded with tear gas, while schools, businesses, and public transport in Muzaffarabad were shuttered for the duration of the unrest.

The initial clashes left eight dead, including five civilians, and multiple injuries, primarily among security personnel. The death toll rose to nine on Thursday, officials said, as more than 150 people, mostly police officers, sustained injuries. Critical cases were transferred to hospitals in Islamabad, where Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited on Thursday to meet wounded officers, praising their“courage and restraint” and directing doctors to provide the best care.

The protests were sparked by grievances over government perks and privileges enjoyed by politicians and bureaucrats, coupled with demands for cheaper wheat, reduced electricity tariffs, and local governance reforms. Civil rights leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir criticised the luxurious lifestyle of regional officials, contrasting it with the lack of funds for essential public services like medicines in hospitals. Another point of contention is the allocation of reserved seats in the local legislature to representatives from other parts of Pakistan, which activists claim undermines local governance.

In response, Sharif announced a committee of politicians to investigate the clashes and engage the protesters in dialogue. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, a committee member, said,“We hope that we will resolve all these issues through negotiations.” Meanwhile, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a cabinet minister, confirmed ongoing talks with the Awami Action Committee in Muzaffarabad, even as another convoy of buses and cars was reported moving toward the city for further demonstrations.