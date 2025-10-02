403
Aton, Allied, Aris At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Aton Resources Inc. (V) reached a 52-week high of 27.5 cents. Aton Thursday updated investors on the final results from its diamond drilling programme at the Abu Marawat deposit located within the retained exploration areas of the Company's Abu Marawat Concession in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Allied Gold Corporation (T) reached a 52-week high of $25.23. Allied Wednesday announced that it has begun implementing key components of its new energy program for Sadiola following a comprehensive review of the power needs for the asset and its expansion
plans.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) reached a 52-week high of $13.75. This week, Aris completed the previously disclosed sale of its Juby Gold Project and related interests in Ontario, Canada , to McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (McFarlane) for total consideration of US$22 million , receiving US$13.2 million in cash and 82,023,746 common shares of McFarlane
1911 Gold Corporation (V) reached a 52-week high of one dollar. 1911 announced Wednesday that Shaun Heinrichs, President & CEO of 1911 Gold, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences , on October 7
Gold X2 Mining Inc. (V) reached a 52-week high of 53 cents. Wednesday, and Kesselrun Resources have entered into a definitive agreement dated September 30, 2025 pursuant to which Gold X2 will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kesselrun.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) reached a 52-week high of $199.59. Bombardier announced its Global 7500 Jet soared to new heights with its 150th speed record, building on its industry-defining record-setting performance.
Borealis Mining Company Limited (V) reached a 52-week high of $1.19. Borealis announced this week it had successfully completed the first pour of gold and silver doré from the previously announced stockpile crushing and heap leaching at the Borealis minesite. A total of 65.6 pounds, equivalent to 956.7 troy ounces of doré was poured in two bars.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) reached a 52-week high of $25.20. China Gold rose 4.0% Thursday on volume of 48,654 shares
Draganfly Inc. (C: DPRO) reached a 52-week high of $14.38. Draganfly shares jumped Thursday after the U.S. Army selected its Flex FPV drone system, signaling its rising role in defense.
Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) reached a 52-week high of $10.38. Erdene Thursday announced an updated mineral resource estimate for its 100% owned Zuun Mod molybdenum-copper porphyry project, located in the Khundii Minerals District, in southwestern Mongolia.
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units FCR) reached a 52-week high of $19.69. First Capital said Wednesday its board of directors has unanimously approved a proposed internal reorganization that will be accomplished by way of a plan of arrangement. The Arrangement will be subject to approval by unitholders at a special meeting of First Capital expected to be held later this year
Future Fuels Inc. (V) reached a 52-week high of 86 cents. This week, Future announced that it has commenced mobilization of crews and equipment for the Phase One exploration program at its wholly owned Hornby Basin Project, located approximately 95 kilometres southwest of Kugluktuk, Nunavut.
Galaxy Digital Inc. (T) reached a 52-week high of $49.89. Galaxy on Wednesday, rose 5.9% on volume of 2,642,070 shares
Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (V) reached a 52-week high of $2.32. This week, Gatekeeper announceD a school bus video and subscriptions contract in California.
Under the contract, school buses will be equipped with interior video, exterior video, AI-based passenger counters, and wirelessly connected Mobile Data Collectors enabling Live View Wireless and video management.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) reached a 52-week high of $21.10. Hudbay is said to face manageable operational challenges, with 2024 production guidance intact despite recent disruptions at Canadian and Peruvian sites.
