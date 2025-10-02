Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RBC Dominion Securities Opens The Market


2025-10-02 03:12:57
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2025) - Patrick McAllister, Manager, Equity Advisory & Portfolio Management, RBC Dominion Securities (RBC DS), and his team joined Berk Sumen, Managing Director, Company Services and Global Client Team, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and recognize the RBC DS investment advisor network.


Cannot view this video? Visit:

RBC DS investment advisors will be participating in TSX Connects, a key initiative within the TSX Company Services Corporate Access Program, providing a platform for direct engagement between listed issuers and retail capital.

RBC Dominion Securities directly serves over 600,000 affluent, high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients across Canada with full-service investment management, wealth planning and banking solutions. RBC Dominion Securities is the largest wealth management firm in the country, backed by Canada's leading financial institution with more than 2,000 advisors. For more information, please visit RBC Dominion Securities.

