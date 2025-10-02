Lithuania To Boost Electricity Trade With Poland

Lithuania's transmission system operator, Litgrid, plans to increase electricity trading capacity with Poland, a move expected to boost the growth of renewable energy in Lithuania, according to the Baltic News Service, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

In a press release on Wednesday, Litgrid announced it has developed a concept for expanding cross-border capacity, which would create more opportunities for electricity trading once implemented.

Donatas Matelionis, head of Litgrid's Power System Operations Department, said that since the Baltic states synchronized with the Continental European power system in February and have been operating smoothly with their European partners, there is now potential to increase the available capacities for power trading.

According to the plan, electricity export capacity via the LitPol Link interconnector would reach up to 365 megawatts (MW) and import capacity up to 200 MW by 2026. These figures are expected to grow to 500 MW for export and 353 MW for import in 2027.

Litgrid, together with Poland's transmission operator PSE, is also currently working on the Harmony Link project - an onshore interconnection set to launch in 2030. Once operational, Harmony Link will double the trading capacity between Lithuania and Poland, enabling power flows of up to 1,200 MW in both import and export directions.

This expansion is particularly significant as it will facilitate greater integration of renewable energy sources into Lithuania's power grid, enhancing energy security and supporting the region's green transition goals.