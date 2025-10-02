Zelensky Discusses Risks To Europe From Russian Drones With Meloni

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A good conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni . We discussed potential risks and threats from Russia, given the recent violations of European countries' airspace, and ways to respond to common challenges. We are ready to share our experience in this matter. We also discussed security guarantees and preparations for the next meeting of the coalition of the willing, as well as contacts with President Trump," Zelensky said.

He thanked Italy for its unwavering support for Ukraine during the war.

As reported, today, October 2, in Copenhagen, President Volodymyr Zelensky took part in the seventh summit of the European Political Community and held a series of bilateral meetings, including with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz , Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen .

Photo: OP