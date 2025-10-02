PM Svyrydenko: Power Outages After Russian Drone Strikes, Restoration Underway

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The head of government stressed that Russian forces continue to deliberately target Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

As a result of the overnight attack, parts of Konotop and Shostka districts in Sumy region were left without power. Electricity supply has now been fully restored.

In Chernihiv region, repairs to the power grid are ongoing after Russian shelling. 'Points of invincibility' are being set up in some areas.

In Slavutych, power supply to critical infrastructure facilities has already been restored, while specialists are working to fully reconnect the town.

Svyrydenko said the government had tasked the Ministry of Energy with coordinating the elimination of attack consequences and carrying out the necessary repairs in cooperation with the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regional military administrations, and Ukrenergo.

"I am in constant contact with the Ministry of Energy - within a week, the ministry must present the government with solutions for the complete restoration of power supply," the Prime Minister noted.

As Ukrinform reported, several communities in Chernihiv region were left without electricity after a Russian strike on an energy facility in another region.

Later it became known that on October 1, Russian forces attacked a substation in Slavutych, Kyiv region, with drones, leaving the town without electricity.

At the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, a state of emergency occurred as a result of the Russian strike on Slavutych's energy infrastructure.

