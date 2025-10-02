US Pledges $1 Million To Support UNICEF's Emergency Response For Flood-Affected Children In Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In a vital show of support, the United States Government has pledged $1 million through the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) to bolster UNICEF's emergency relief efforts in Pakistan.

This contribution will provide life-saving aid to over 65,000 individuals, including pregnant women and children, with crucial nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services.

“Children are the most vulnerable during emergencies, especially when faced with the double threat of malnutrition and waterborne diseases.

The United States' timely assistance allows us to provide essential services, helping restore hope and dignity to families who have lost so much,” said Pernille Ironside, UNICEF's Representative in Pakistan.

This year's monsoon floods have left a devastating toll on Pakistan, claiming over 1,000 lives, including 275 children, and displacing nearly 2.7 million people. These floods have also caused severe disruptions to essential services such as healthcare, nutrition, and education.

With the new funding, UNICEF will implement comprehensive relief programs, including screening 32,500 children for malnutrition, providing life-saving treatment to 2,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), and distributing multi-micronutrient supplements to 32,500 children, pregnant women, and caregivers.

Furthermore, more than 50,000 individuals will gain access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene services. This will include the restoration of damaged water systems, installation of temporary toilets, and the distribution of hygiene kits.

The flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the catastrophic flooding in southern Punjab have exacerbated the crisis, and the need for immediate support remains critical. UNICEF is working closely with the Government of Pakistan and local partners to ensure that the most vulnerable populations, especially women and children, are reached.

This emergency response forms part of UNICEF's broader 2025 Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) Appeal, which seeks $140.9 million to address the urgent needs of those affected by ongoing crises in Pakistan.