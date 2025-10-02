SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations Joins IPLOCA Quality Award Presentation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations (SOCAR MGO), a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and an associate member of the International Pipeline and Offshore Contractors Association (IPLOCA), attended the IPLOCA (International Pipe Line & Offshore Contractors Association) Quality Award presentation ceremony held within the framework of IPLOCA's 57th Annual Convention in Izmir, Türkiye, Trend reports.

SOCAR MGO's Executive Director, Polad Rustamov, who took part in the event, presented the IPLOCA Quality Award.

Starting from 2024, SOCAR MGO has been granted the opportunity to sponsor this prestigious award.

The IPLOCA Quality Award is presented in recognition of outstanding achievements in improving quality in areas such as project design, material selection, and execution processes within the pipeline industry.

This year, the winner of the IPLOCA Quality Award was Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC). Other nominees, Bonatti and SICIM, were recognized with the status of Runners-up.

As a non-profit international organization, IPLOCA brings together the world's leading onshore and offshore contractors, as well as key subcontractors, to support knowledge sharing, promote innovation, and establish the highest standards in health, safety, environment, and quality.

SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations is proud to contribute to the development of international cooperation and innovation in the oil and gas sector.

Its sponsorship of the Quality Award once again demonstrates SOCAR's commitment to promoting quality standards and best practices in the pipeline industry.