SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations Joins IPLOCA Quality Award Presentation (PHOTO)
SOCAR MGO's Executive Director, Polad Rustamov, who took part in the event, presented the IPLOCA Quality Award.
Starting from 2024, SOCAR MGO has been granted the opportunity to sponsor this prestigious award.
The IPLOCA Quality Award is presented in recognition of outstanding achievements in improving quality in areas such as project design, material selection, and execution processes within the pipeline industry.
This year, the winner of the IPLOCA Quality Award was Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC). Other nominees, Bonatti and SICIM, were recognized with the status of Runners-up.
As a non-profit international organization, IPLOCA brings together the world's leading onshore and offshore contractors, as well as key subcontractors, to support knowledge sharing, promote innovation, and establish the highest standards in health, safety, environment, and quality.
SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations is proud to contribute to the development of international cooperation and innovation in the oil and gas sector.
Its sponsorship of the Quality Award once again demonstrates SOCAR's commitment to promoting quality standards and best practices in the pipeline industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment