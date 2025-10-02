Crownpoint Partners Brokers $11.5 Million Sale Of Newly Constructed Tractor Supply Co. In Naples, Florida

NAPLES, Fla. - CrownPoint Partners is pleased to announce the sale of a newly constructed Tractor Supply Co. property in Naples, Florida, for $11.5 million.

Managing Partners Shannon Bona and Julius Swolsky of CrownPoint Partners represented the seller, a prominent developer based in the Southeast. The buyer, a private 1031 exchange investor from the Midwest, was represented by David Weinberg of Marcus & Millichap.

The asset is a brand-new prototype Tractor Supply Co. store located at the signalized intersection of Wilson Boulevard and Golden Gate Boulevard in Collier County. The 23,279-square-foot building sits on 6.67 acres at 77 Golden Gate Boulevard West in Naples, offering strong visibility and easy access within a high-traffic retail corridor. The prototype design includes an outdoor garden area, feed center, and fenced-in display space.

The property is backed by a 15-year corporate-guaranteed lease with Tractor Supply Co., providing long-term income security and minimal landlord responsibilities. While lease terms remain confidential, the brokerage team confirmed the sale achieved a record-low cap rate.

Strategically positioned within Golden Gate Estates, one of the largest luxury communities in Southwest Florida, the site is surrounded by strong population growth, agricultural demand, and robust retail development.

"This sale demonstrates investors' flight to quality and willingness to pay a premium when an asset is in a trophy location like Naples," said Bona, a Florida resident who has witnessed the state's evolution both personally and professionally. "Florida's continued growth, particularly in the commercial sector, is not projected to slow down."

"The tenant itself is highly desirable in the retail sector with its investment-grade corporate backing and sustainable growth strategy," Swolsky stated. "The combination of a long-term corporate lease, best-in-class location, and strong tenant fundamentals made this an attractive opportunity for buyers."

About CrownPoint Partners

CrownPoint Partners is a national real estate brokerage and advisory firm with offices in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Newport Beach, California. The firm is led by principals Julius Swolsky, Shannon Bona, and Don Bingham, recognized experts in net lease and sale-leaseback transactions. Leveraging decades of experience in investment sales, development, and institutional banking, CrownPoint provides services at every stage of the investment journey.

CrownPoint's client base spans REITs and institutions, private equity, developers, business owners, and private investors. CrownPoint's Net Lease Investments and Sale-Leaseback platforms offer tailored solutions with specializations in investment sales, acquisitions, corporate expansion, value optimization, and unique ways to unlock capital.

Committed to consistency, transparency, and responsible investment practices, CrownPoint builds lasting partnerships and helps clients achieve their long-term financial goals. Visit: .