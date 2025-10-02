Fendory Secures Disney Licensing For New On-Demand Apparel Line

United States - 02 October, 2025 - Fendory, the Print-on-Demand platform redefining licensed merchandise, has teamed up with Disney to launch a customizable apparel collection available worldwide starting today. Fans can now legally design and wear their favorite Disney characters, marking a bold step against bootlegs and toward a more creative, ethical fan experience.

The collection features iconic characters from beloved Disney franchises. Notable characters include Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Simba (The Lion King), Ariel (The Little Mermaid), Elsa and Anna (Frozen), and Mirabel (Encanto).

Apparel offerings include unisex t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, tank tops, and long-sleeve shirts. Produced entirely on demand, each apparel item can be personalized under Disney's brand-approved guidelines, allowing fans to add names, dates, and custom messages while ensuring full IP compliance.

“Securing Disney's trust marks a key milestone in our expansion into family entertainment,” said Nguyen Quang Dong, CEO of Fendory.“In a market flooded with counterfeit and unlicensed merchandise, this launch offers a trustworthy, brand-approved alternative. We're committed to providing high-quality licensed merchandise that fans can personalize and wear with pride.”

The Disney collection is now available for purchase and worldwide shipping at .

About Fendory

Fendory , founded in 2024, is a Print-on-Demand company focused on premium licensed merchandise in pop culture, gaming, and sports. It aims to promote clear licensing and help customers make ethical buying choices.