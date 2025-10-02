Timetree Launches 15 Free“SUMI SUMI” Game Character Stickers

MENAFN - GetNews) Introduces functional stickers featuring beloved characters to transform digital calendar management







Global calendar-sharing platform TimeTree announced a collaboration with Imagineer's hit puzzle game SUMI SUMI, introducing 15 complimentary character stickers designed to revolutionize how users organize and visualize their schedules. The collection showcases popular San-X characters, including Sumikkogurashi and Rilakkuma, set to roll out on October 2nd.

This partnership marks a significant departure from traditional decorative calendar elements. Rather than serving merely as visual embellishments, TimeTree's new stickers function as sophisticated organizational tools that categorically distinguish various appointment types, medical visits, celebrations, social outings, and daily commitments through instantly recognizable iconography.

TimeTree representative explained, "With Sumikkogurashi, Rilakkuma, and other SUMI SUMI characters-that enjoy widespread popularity overseas, particularly in Asia and North America-featured throughout the calendar, it's designed to make the time spent waiting for your next plans something to look forward to."

The user experience prioritizes simplicity and accessibility. Calendar users can integrate stickers by selecting the emoji button within the app's daily view, navigating to the collaboration section, and choosing their preferred character. The one-tap removal feature ensures seamless customization without technical barriers.

TimeTree has established itself as a dominant force in digital scheduling since launching in March 2015, earning recognition as the definitive "wall calendar on your phone". The platform now serves over 67 million registered users globally, demonstrating consistent growth through strategic innovation and market expansion.

The company's trajectory gained significant momentum following a ¥2.2 billion investment from South Korean telecommunications giant SK Telecom. This funding supports TimeTree's ambitious development of scheduling automation and intelligent calendar assistance through AI agent technologies.

"Our vision extends beyond traditional calendar applications," said CEO Chajin Park. "Through strategic partnerships and technological advancement, we're creating comprehensive scheduling ecosystems that deliver meaningful, personalized experiences for users worldwide."

The SUMI SUMI collaboration represents TimeTree's broader strategy of combining entertainment value with practical utility, positioning the platform at the forefront of next-generation productivity applications in an increasingly digital-first world.

About the Calendar Sharing App TimeTree

The calendar-sharing app 'TimeTree' is a calendar service premised on sharing and communication. The app allows easy schedule sharing among multiple people, including families, partners, clubs, and workplaces, and enables users to create multiple calendars tailored to different purposes. Since launching on March 24, 2015, the app has surpassed 67 million registered users worldwide as of August 2024 and is widely used as a "wall calendar inside your smartphone".