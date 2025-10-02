Molecular Diagnostics Market Poised For Consistent Growth By 2032, Fueled By Innovation And Rising Disease Burden Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



The global molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 9.56 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.21% between 2024 and 2032, reaching USD 16.12 billion by 2032. This growth is largely driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, including HIV, Hepatitis B and C, Influenza, and human papillomavirus (HPV). Moreover, the introduction of innovative and advanced diagnostic technologies by leading molecular diagnostics companies is anticipated to further accelerate market expansion during the forecast period.

DelveInsight's Molecular Diagnostics Market Insights report offers comprehensive analysis of current and projected market trends, market shares of leading companies, key drivers and challenges, and insights into prominent players shaping the molecular diagnostics landscape.

Key Takeaways from the Molecular Diagnostics Market Report



According to DelveInsight, North America is projected to maintain its leadership in the global Molecular Diagnostics market throughout the forecast period. Key players in the Molecular Diagnostics sector include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Abbott, QIAGEN, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Danaher, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., DiaSorin Inc., MDxHealth, Genetic Signatures, Biocartis, Exact Sciences Corporation, Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Savyon Diagnostics, and several others.

Recent developments include:



In November 2021, Roche launched the cobas® 5800 System, a molecular diagnostic instrument tailored for laboratories in CE-marked countries.

In October 2021, Hologic introduced the Novodiag system in Europe, a platform that combines real-time PCR with microarray technology for on-demand detection of multiple pathogens from a single sample. In March 2021, Materials and Machines Corporation (MatMaCorp) unveiled the MY Real-Time Analyzer (MYRTA), a portable device capable of PCR amplification and real-time fluorescent detection.

Molecular Diagnostics Overview

Molecular diagnostics is an expanding field that focuses on analyzing genomic and proteomic biomarkers to diagnose and monitor various diseases. It is essential for identifying infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and cancers by detecting specific DNA, RNA, or protein markers. Advanced techniques such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and microarray analysis enable highly accurate and sensitive testing.

The demand for molecular diagnostics has increased due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases-including HIV, hepatitis, influenza, and human papillomavirus (HPV)-as well as the growing emphasis on personalized medicine and targeted therapies. Continuous innovations by leading industry players are improving test accuracy, speed, and accessibility.

Molecular diagnostics support clinicians in early disease detection, monitoring treatment response, and guiding therapy decisions, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency. Driven by technological advancements and greater awareness of its clinical advantages, the market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Insights

North America is expected to secure a significant share of the molecular diagnostics market revenue during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This regional leadership is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases like tuberculosis, ongoing advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the strong presence of major industry players. According to the Global Cancer Observatory (2024), North America is projected to record around 3.83 million new cancer cases by 2045. Molecular diagnostics are pivotal in oncology for identifying genetic mutations, guiding personalized treatment plans, and monitoring disease progression through approaches such as liquid biopsy and companion diagnostics.

Furthermore, the Public Health Agency of Canada (2024) reported 1,971 active tuberculosis cases in Canada in 2022. Molecular diagnostic technologies enable rapid and precise detection of Mycobacterium tuberculosis and the identification of drug-resistant strains, supporting faster diagnosis and optimized treatment strategies. The strong presence of leading companies, their strategic initiatives, and favorable regulatory support for product development are expected to further fuel market growth in North America.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Dynamics

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2024 data, around 39 million people globally were living with HIV in 2022, including approximately 37.5 million adults (aged 15 and above) and 1.5 million children under 15. Molecular diagnostics are critical in HIV management, enabling early detection, monitoring of viral loads, and identification of drug resistance mutations. These tools are essential for assessing treatment effectiveness, guiding therapy choices, and reducing transmission, particularly among high-risk populations such as children and adults.

Furthermore, WHO 2024 data indicated that 304 million people worldwide were living with hepatitis B and C in 2022, with 254 million affected by hepatitis B and 50 million by hepatitis C. Molecular diagnostics are key in managing these infections, allowing for early and accurate detection of the viruses. Techniques such as PCR enable identification of viral DNA or RNA in blood samples, supporting confirmation of active infections, monitoring viral loads, and evaluating treatment responses.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Drivers:

The molecular diagnostics market is experiencing significant expansion, fueled by the increasing incidence of infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis B and C, influenza, and human papillomavirus (HPV). Moreover, the introduction of innovative products by major molecular diagnostics companies is expected to further accelerate market growth between 2024 and 2032.

Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032

Key Molecular Diagnostics Companies: Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Abbott, QIAGEN, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Danaher, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., DiaSorin Inc., MDxHealth, Genetic Signatures, Biocartis, Exact Sciences Corporation, Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Savyon Diagnostics, and others.

