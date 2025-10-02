Enteral Feeding Devices Market Poised For Steady Growth By 2032, Fueled By Innovation And Increasing Healthcare Needs Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Enteral Feeding Devices Market"The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market is expected to increase from USD 3,450.26 million in 2024 to USD 5,622.79 million by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

The global enteral feeding devices market was valued at approximately USD 2.93 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.62% from 2024 to 2030, reaching around USD 4.30 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by several key factors. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders has increased the need for enteral nutrition, as many patients face difficulties with regular food intake or digestion. Additionally, the growing number of hospitalizations for patients requiring long-term nutritional support is boosting demand for effective feeding solutions. Concurrently, ongoing product innovation by leading companies is enhancing the market through advanced and improved enteral feeding devices. Together, these trends are expected to drive substantial growth in the enteral feeding devices market throughout the 2024–2030 forecast period.

DelveInsight's Enteral Feeding Devices Market Insights report provides comprehensive current and forecast market analysis, company market shares, challenges, drivers, barriers, trends, and key players in the enteral feeding devices sector.

Key Takeaways from the Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report



The Enteral Feeding Devices market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR between 2025 and 2032.

According to DelveInsight estimates, North America is projected to lead the global Enteral Feeding Devices market during the forecast period.

Key players in the Enteral Feeding Devices market include Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Moog Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Amsino International, Inc., Nestlé Health Science, Avanos Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, CONMED Corporation, CORPAK, Covidien PLC, ALCOR Scientific Inc., Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Vygon, Danone, Enteral Access Technologies Ltd., Medline Industries, LP, and several others.

In August 2023, Cardinal Health launched the next-generation NTrainer System 2.0, designed to help premature and newborn infants develop oral coordination skills, supporting a quicker transition to independent feeding and shorter NICU stays. The system includes real-time assessment technology for clinicians to monitor infant progress and provides parents with insights into their child's developmental potential after discharge. In September 2023, Cardinal Health introduced the Kangaroo OMNI Enteral Feeding Pump in the U.S., providing patients with enhanced, personalized options to meet their enteral feeding needs.

Enteral Feeding Devices Overview

The enteral feeding devices market is experiencing consistent growth, fueled by the rising demand for nutritional support among patients who cannot eat orally due to medical conditions. These devices provide direct nutrition to the gastrointestinal tract and play a vital role in managing both acute and chronic health issues.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Insights

In 2023, North America is expected to dominate the global enteral feeding devices market. Growth in the region is supported by factors such as rising preterm birth rates, an increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, and higher hospital admissions. Additionally, the active presence of major market players introducing advanced technologies and treatment solutions further strengthens market expansion in North America.

Data from the Pan American Health Organization (2023) indicates that approximately 152 million preterm infants were born in the United States over the past decade. Babies born before 37 weeks often face challenges such as underdeveloped gastrointestinal systems, difficulty in sucking or swallowing, and increased risk of nutrient malabsorption. Enteral feeding devices are essential for delivering critical nutrition to these newborns, supporting growth and development while addressing oral feeding difficulties. The demand for specialized neonatal feeding tubes and pumps is driving innovation and contributing to market growth.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Dynamics

According to GLOBOCAN data, approximately 322,000 new cases of brain and central nervous system (CNS) cancers were reported worldwide in 2022, with projections expected to reach 474,000 by 2045. These cancers significantly contribute to the demand for enteral feeding devices, as tumors in the brain or spinal cord can impair swallowing, motor skills, and cognitive function, making oral nutrition challenging. As a result, enteral feeding devices are essential for providing adequate nutritional support and maintaining patient health, thereby expanding the market for these devices.

Furthermore, data from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (2023) indicates that hospitalizations increased to 12.1 million between 2022 and 2023, a 4.6% rise from 11.6 million the previous year. This growth in hospital admissions-primarily due to chronic illnesses, surgeries, and critical care-drives the enteral feeding devices market. Patients with stroke, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and neurological impairments often face difficulties with oral feeding and rely on enteral nutrition. Additionally, intensive care units frequently use enteral feeding tubes to deliver nutrition to sedated or ventilated patients. With hospitals treating more elderly patients and those with complex medical needs, the demand for devices such as nasogastric tubes, gastrostomy tubes, and enteral feeding pumps continues to grow.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Drivers:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders is a major driver of demand for enteral nutrition, as these conditions often hinder patients' ability to consume or process food effectively. Additionally, the increasing number of hospital admissions for patients requiring prolonged nutritional support is boosting the need for enteral feeding devices, with healthcare providers seeking effective solutions to manage patient nutrition.

Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022 to 2032

Key Enteral Feeding Devices Companies: Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Moog Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Amsino International, Inc., Nestlé Health Science, Avanos Medical, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, CONMED Corporation, CORPAK, Covidien PLC, ALCOR Scientific Inc., Applied Medical Technology, Inc., Vygon, Danone, Enteral Access Technologies Ltd., Medline Industries, LP, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Enteral Feeding Devices Market Report Introduction

2. Enteral Feeding Devices Market Executive Summary

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

5. Enteral Feeding Devices Market Key Factors Analysis

6. Enteral Feeding Devices Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Enteral Feeding Devices Market Layout

8. Enteral Feeding Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

9. KOL Views

10. Project Approach

11. About DelveInsight

12. Disclaimer & Contact Us

