Kuwait Assistant FM Chairs GCC Meeting To Prepare For Ministerial Meetings With The EU
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Gulf Cooperation Council Affairs Ambassador Najeeb Al-Bader chaired a high-level virtual coordination meeting on Thursday with senior officials from the foreign ministries of the GCC countries.
The meeting is to follow up on preparations for the joint ministerial meetings between the GCC and the European Union, scheduled to be held in Kuwait on October 5 and 6.
In a statement to (KUNA), Amb. Al-Bader said that the upcoming meetings will witness the convening of the second high-level forum for dialogue and security between the two sides, in addition to the 29th joint ministerial meeting between the foreign ministers of the GCC countries and the EU.
The meetings will discuss a wide range of political, security, economic, environmental, and humanitarian issues of common interest, Al-Bader added, stressing that they represent a pivotal moment for strengthening the strategic partnership between the two sides and consolidating institutional dialogue on regional and international issues.
He explained that the GCC coordination meeting reviewed all documents and topics on the agenda, reflecting the unity of the Gulf position and contributing to the development of balanced visions that enhance common interests and support the stability and prosperity of the region.
Ambassador Al-Bader stressed that Gulf-European relations have witnessed a historic new beginning since the first summit between the two sides in October 2024, which inaugurated a qualitative phase of multidimensional strategic cooperation.
The upcoming meetings in Kuwait will provide an opportunity to develop cooperation mechanisms in the areas of energy, food security, climate, digital transformation, and innovation, serving to enhance international peace and security and promoting mutual interests, he pointed.
He stated that Kuwait's hosting of these important meetings embodies the directives of its wise political leadership and affirms its unwavering commitment to supporting joint Gulf action and strengthening partnerships with the European Union.
The meetings also consolidates the role of Kuwaiti diplomacy as a bridge for dialogue and understanding and enhancing the position of the Cooperation Council as an active player in various political, security and economic issues at the regional and international levels. (end) amh
