Kuwait Wins One Gold Medal, Two Bronze Ones In Asian Track And Field Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT -- In the competitions for under-20 athletes, held at Camille Chamoun Stadium in the Lebanese capital, Abdullah Al-Azmi came first, his compatriot Saleh Al-Khabbaz third and their peer Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani also third in the shut put category, with a personal record of 16.56 meters.
Lebanese Minister of Sports Noura Bayraqdariyan addressed inauguration of the tournament, saying sports is a bridge among the diverse civilians, an arena to build a sound humankind and elevate bonds among peoples.
Dahlan Al-Hamad, the head of the Asian Track and Field Federation, affirmed importance of the championship to enable the youth to manifest their atheltic skills and earn trophies. (end)
