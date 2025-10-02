Sports Live Streams Super League Kerala Season Opener: Calicut Vs. Kochi

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

CALICUT, India, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the“Company” or“SEGG Media”) the global sports, entertainment, and gaming conglomerate today steams the Super League Kerala (“SLK”) match on Sports where defending champions Calicut secured a thrilling 2–1 victory over Kochi in the SLK rematch tonight at the EMS Stadium in Calicut, in front of a roaring crowd of more than 30,000 fans.



The decisive moment came late in the match, sealing Calicut's win in a rematch of last year's final. Marc Bircham, Director of SEGG Media and Head of Acquisitions, presented the Man of the Match award on the pitch to an adoring, screaming crowd - a defining moment for both the league and presence in Indian football.

live streaming of the match was a huge success, with an overwhelming number of participants joining the platform from across India and around the world. This debut live broadcast marked an important milestone in strategy to expand its global audience and deliver fan-first digital experiences.

Marc Bircham, Director of SEGG Media, said:

“Tonight's match showed the very best of Indian football - passion, drama, and a packed stadium. To see 30,000 fans in Calicut and tens of thousands more engaging on platform was incredible. This is just the beginning for us. The demand we've seen proves that can bring Indian football to a truly global audience.”

The Calicut vs. Kochi clash is part of 33 fixtures in the Kerala Super League, with as the exclusive global streaming partner, alongside Sony India's TEN 2 broadcast coverage.

