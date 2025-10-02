Ideas, Impact And A Music Festival: KT+150 Summit Announced

Bigger. Better. Bolder. The next major Khaleej Times event to celebrate the KT+150 listmakers has dropped. On November 27, the Helipad Frozen Cherry will host the KT+150 Summit, bringing together the young innovators, changemakers, and boundary-pushers who made the inaugural KT+150 list.

The UAE's brightest young minds will spend the day networking with judges, mentors, and investors, as the summit shines a spotlight on their accomplishments and award-winning ideas. As night falls, the celebration continues with an afterparty headlined by a Rolling Stone MENA music festival.

Ted Kemp, Chief Content Officer of Khaleej Times, made the announcement at Chic Nonna on Wednesday as the KT+150 listmakers came together for the first time.

“What we want to do is validate what you have already done, and what we feel pretty strongly you have yet to do,” Kemp said to the listmakers.“You're the first KT+150, but you're not going to be the last. We're going to carry this forward. We're going to do it next year. We're going to do it the year after that, and we're going to expand it into other countries.”

Last week, Khaleej Times revealed its KT+150, a list of 150 bold and exciting changemakers across 15 categories. The list spans everything from social impact to food, AI to esports, real estate to education, and much more. Handpicked by the Khaleej Times Editorial Advisory Panel and validated by expert judges at the top of their fields, the list marks a defining chapter in the lives of these young individuals while also paving the way for future generations to reveal their own potential.

Charles Yardley, CEO of Khaleej Times, said:“Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, declared the UAE as the Startup Capital of the World. At Khaleej Times, we couldn't agree more. We're proud to be part of that momentum with the KT+150.”

What to expect at the summit

Yardley explained that the KT+150 Summit will host a variety of inspiring leaders from different sectors and explore topics that matter to the region's future.“From the well-known, high-profile names to the behind-the-scenes power players, the KT+150 Summit brings together titans in those communities who are setting the stage for our future.”

To conclude the inaugural KT+150 Summit, Khaleej Times will join forces with Rolling Stone MENA in a landmark spectacle, closing the flagship event with a music festival. Exciting names will take center stage at this exclusive celebration, featuring unforgettable performances.

Listmakers are excited about the summit, which they view as a gathering of disruptors.

“The KT+150 Summit sounds like a great event, and I am looking forward to attending it," said Salman Hussain, co-founder of Fuse, a UAE startup that converts classic cars to EV vehicles. "More than just a networking event, I think this is an opportunity to build and sustain a network of individuals that are on the leading edge of their fields. At the Chic Nonna gathering, I spoke to someone who is working in the autonomous industry, and we discussed how I could work with them. At the summit, I'm hoping to meet and foster more such connections. I hope Khaleej Times will continue organising such events, as these are great platforms."

Stay tuned. The KT+150 is just getting started, and it's only going to get bigger from here.