Al Ahli Draw With Andijon In ACL Two

Doha: Qatar's Al Ahli and PFC Andijon of Uzbekistan shared the points after playing out a goalless draw in their AFC Champions League Two Group B tie yesterday.

The stalemate in Andijan meant both sides are still seeking their first win.

The first opening fell to Andijon when Mukhammadkarim Toirov let fly on the bounce from 25 yards out in the 11th minute but his effort was straight at Al Ahli goalkeeper Marwan Sherif.

The game then became cagey and only really came to life in the final minutes of the half when Al Ahli's Suhaib Gannan picked out Sekou Yansane in the box but the forward hit his effort into the ground, allowing Erzhan Tokotaev to gather easily.

Seeing his side under pressure, Al Ahli head coach Igor Biscan called upon the experienced Julian Draxler to replace Yansane in the 64th minute and the former German international nearly created the opening goal eight minutes later when he spotted Hilal Mohammed's run, only for the full-back to scoop his effort over the bar.

Al Ahli's improvement saw them forcing Tokotaev to make a point-blank save from Gannan's header in the 78th minute but the remainder of the game yielded no goals as the sides shared the spoils.