Carta Acquires Accelex To Deliver AI-Powered Data Automation And Transparency For Capital Allocators

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Carta , the software platform purpose-built for private capital, today announced it has acquired Accelex, the AI-powered data automation platform focused on alternative investments for institutional limited partners (LPs). The acquisition deepens Carta's commitment to serving its network of more than 125,000 Limited Partners by offering unprecedented clarity into the drivers of alternative asset portfolio performance. With our new LP Portfolio Analytics suite powered by Accelex, Carta will enable institutional LPs to automate document collection, scale data extraction, and accelerate portfolio analysis across their entire portfolio from multiple sources.

“Institutional LPs are core to Carta's network. Integrating Accelex advances our vision of a connected, transparent platform where LPs, GPs, and portfolio companies benefit from shared data and seamless reporting,” said Henry Ward, Chief Executive Officer, Carta.“LPs don't just need data-they need actionable analytics. With Accelex, allocators gain instant visibility into what's driving returns across their alternative portfolios, enabling smarter, faster decisions backed by structured, audit-ready information.”

LPs have historically faced inefficient data collection, error-prone manual processes, and disjointed reporting-especially for alternative investments such as private equity and venture capital. By combining Carta's connected platform with Accelex's AI-powered LP Portfolio Analytics, LPs experience a new era of automation and reliability with features that include:



Automated document collection and KPI extraction , including investor portals, emails, and document transfer tools-saving analysts hours each week and surfacing data locked in unstructured files.

AI-powered accuracy that eliminates human error, flags irregularities for review, and produces structured, auditable outputs.

Customizable workflows and a complete audit trail , ensuring data extraction aligns with each LP's internal processes while providing instant tracebacks to the source. Analysis-ready dashboards that highlight KPIs such as IRR, MOIC, and EBITDA, and support portfolio lookthroughs, exposure analysis, and cohort comparisons.

Accelex has earned the trust of some of the world's most demanding capital allocators by providing asset-level transparency and analytics for the industry's most complex portfolios. Their capability to integrate data from the portfolio company to the asset allocator represents a significant advancement in data connectivity - a welcome addition given traditional fund administrators and platforms still rely on manual processes.

“Joining Carta represents an exciting next chapter for Accelex,” said Franck Vialaron, Chief Executive Officer and founder, Accelex.“From day one, our mission has been to equip investors with the tools and insights they need to tackle complexity, make informed decisions, and achieve their investment goals. Now with Carta, we can further that mission, delivering even greater value to ensure our clients not only keep pace with the market, but stay ahead of it.”

Over the coming months, Accelex's technology will be fully integrated into Carta's ecosystem, ensuring seamless migration for current Accelex clients while providing immediate, secure access to Carta's Fund Administration platform, tax solutions, and world-class support. As a result, LPs will benefit from connected reporting and workflow automation across all their alternative allocations, gaining a true 360° portfolio view that includes assets administered both on and off Carta.

