Crude Oil Forecast 02/10 : Crude Oil Continues
- The Light Sweet Crude Oil market initially tried to rally during the trading session on Wednesday but then gave back the gains to start falling rather drastically. We have slammed into the $62 level, an area that has been support for quite a while, extending all the way down to the $60 level. This is a huge“zone of support” that continues to support the market, but we also have to ask questions about whether or not the demand for crude oil will start to pick up, or if the supply will just simply overwhelm it?
