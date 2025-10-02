Investornewsbreaks Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) Athletes Shine At 2025 World Long Drive Championship

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) , a technology-forward golf innovator, announced standout performances from athletes using its shafts at the 2025 World Long Drive Championship, highlighted by Tanner Pipes winning the Men's Amateur title with a 396-yard drive, 2017 champion Justin James advancing to the Men's Open Final 4, and Jeanine Minnick reaching the Women's Final 8 in the company's debut season as an Official Partner of the WLD.

Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) is a pioneering golf technology company redefining performance through physics-based engineering, precision design, and U.S.-based innovation. Its flagship Newton Motion and Fast Motion shafts are trusted by Tour professionals worldwide, delivering measurable improvements in stability, control, and consistency. Newton's mission is to empower golfers of all levels with advanced equipment that is engineered for results.

