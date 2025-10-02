Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rawdat Al Khail Underpass Closure For One Week


2025-10-02 02:01:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary partial closure in the underpasses of Rawdat Al Khail Road at Al Thumama area on E Ring Road from 12 midnight on October 4 until 5 am on October 11.
The closure that will be carried in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic has been announced to carry out quarterly maintenance in the underpasses for the ITS/ ELV Systems, Fire Fighting Systems and Underpass Lighting Systems.
Ashghal has urged road users to adhere to the specified speed limit when crossing alongside the traffic closure or reroute to nearby streets to reach their destinations.

