Union Station Homeless Services Hosts Brunch For The Station

Pasadena, CA, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Station Homeless Services (USHS) , San Gabriel Valley's largest housing and homeless services, invites the community to Brunch for the Station , a fresh new twist on USHS' beloved Evening for the Station. Brunch for the Station will take place at the Trinity Ballroom in Pasadena on October 25, 2025.

Guests will be able to enjoy a curated brunch buffet menu curated by some of the area's most recognizable restaurants and bakeries, with flowing mimosas, Bloody Mary bar, coffee bar, and plenty of delicious treats to enjoy throughout the morning.

This is more than a brunch buffet; it's a culinary celebration with a cause.

With a wonderful cheese spread and sticky toffee pancakes by Agness Restaurant & Cheesery, to Bone Kettle's Oxtail Hash, a bagel spread with lox from Belle's Bagels, and eggs made your way by the USHS Kitchen Team, Brunch for the Sation satisfies more than an appetite - it fuels change.

Food is a great way to gather, converse, and enjoy one another's company. Bringing people together to enjoy a meal that supports life-changing services is extremely powerful,” said Katie Hill, CEO of Union Station Homeless Services .

Brunch for the Station is about gathering over a meal with people who share the same commitment to making a difference.

Why It Matters Now

Union Station Homeless Services has offered critical and life-saving support to members of the San Gabriel Valley for over 50 years. But with federal budget cuts looming, the services USHS provides are threatened.

Proceeds from Brunch for the Station will help protect these programs - ensuring that families and individuals will continue to receive the housing, meals, and wraparound care they deserve.

Event Details

Brunch for the Station

Saturday, Oct 25, 2025

11 AM – 2 PM

Trinity Ballroom, 778 S Rosemead Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107

Tickets & Sponsorships:

Featured Culinary Partners

Agness Restaurant + Cheesery

Bone Kettle

Amara Kitchen

Delight Pastry

Belle's Bagels and Delicatessen

Grander King Cafe

For press inquiries, event coverage, or interviews, please contact:

Tian Martinez

Associate Director of Marketing & Communications

Union Station Homeless Services

Email: ...

Cell: 626.977.4350

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact:

...

About Union Station Homeless Services

Union Station Homeless Services is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to providing permanent solutions to end homelessness and rebuild lives. Union Station Homeless Services is the largest, most comprehensive social services provider in the San Gabriel Valley, and has proudly served LA County for over 50 years by assisting adults and families through critical support, interim and permanent housing solutions, eviction prevention, and street outreach. USHS is the lead County agency for Service Planning Area 3 (SPA 3), coordinating homeless services spanning from El Sereno to Pomona. Our mission is guided by the belief that housing is a human right. Homes end homelessness.

Brunch for the Station Benefiting Union Station Homeless Services

CONTACT: Tian Martinez Union Station Homeless Services 6269774350 ...