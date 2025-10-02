Las Vegas Sands Announces A $400,000 Sands Cares Donation To Americares For Emergency Response And Readiness

MENAFN - 3BL) LAS VEGAS, October 2, 2025 /3BL/ - Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) will contribute $400,000 to Americares as part of a two-year grant through the Sands Cares global community engagement program. Funding supports global emergency response and readiness programs, including continued investment in the organization's Asia-Pacific emergency response hub.

With this commitment, Sands has joined the Americares Rapid Impact and Support for Emergencies (RISE) program, which provides the health-focused relief and development organization with a reliable stream of flexible funding to maintain a constant state of readiness and launch robust responses to natural disasters and humanitarian crises. The Sands Cares contribution supports Americares Global Readiness Team, which strengthens emergency and humanitarian assistance by enhancing organizational preparedness for responses.

Americares responds to more than 35 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year, establishes long-term recovery projects and brings preparedness programs to communities vulnerable to disasters. Americares relief workers are among the first to respond to emergencies, helping to restore health services for survivors. The organization's teams increase access to essential medicines and supplies, as well as provide medical care, surge staffing, emergency funding and psychosocial support for disaster survivors, frontline health workers and first responders. Americares maintains a Global Roster of more than 800 trained professionals who can be mobilized for deployment.

Sands has supported Americares since 2020 with Sands Cares funding for the Americares Asia-Pacific response hub in the Philippines and U.S. regional emergency readiness activities in Greater New York and the South/Southeastern United States.

“Sands' generous support has greatly strengthened our Asia regional response operations as well as our global readiness to respond swiftly and effectively when disaster strikes,” Americares Deputy Senior Vice President of Emergency Programs Provash Budden said.“In becoming a RISE member, Sands has recognized the increased urgency of being ready to respond to more frequent and intense extreme weather events and more complex humanitarian crises.”

According to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), disasters now directly affect approximately 200 million people annually, cause medical emergencies and disrupt health care services with long-term health implications, including mental health impact. Populations most disproportionately impacted are people in low-income communities and countries that already lack the resources needed for adequate preparedness and response.

The 2025-2027 Sands Cares grant supports the following activities:

2025-2027 U.S. Headquarters Activities

Sands' participation in the Americares RISE program will support Global Roster recruitment and training, equipment and the pre-positioning of response supplies. In year two of the Sands Cares engagement, Americares plans to host a World Health Organization EMT Type 1 Mobile Training for Global Roster members in the United States.

2025-2027 Asia-Pacific Activities

Sands Cares funding for the Asia-Pacific region will support Americares efforts to recruit at least 25 new emergency response roster members, pre-position relief supplies and equipment in regional warehouses, as well as host ongoing trainings for Asia-Pacific Global Roster members and Americares staff. ⁠Americares also plans to host a World Health Organization EMT Type 1 Mobile Training for Global Roster members in the Philippines.

Americares and Sands Cares – Previous Accomplishments

Through engagements beginning in 2020, Sands has helped Americares substantially grow its disaster readiness response capacity in the Asia-Pacific region, establishing a response hub in the Philippines and increasing its regional emergency roster from 20 to more than 180 members in 2024. With Sands Cares support, Americares also conducted its first large-scale emergency simulation

exercise at the Philippines regional hub. As a result, Americares launched responses out of the Philippines hub for Typhoons Doksuri, Noru, Goni, Vamco and Rai; Tropical Storm Nalgae; the Taal Volcano eruption in the Philippines and severe flooding in Vietnam.

In 2023, Sands expanded its support for Americares to the United States with a two-year contribution to help Americares build emergency response capabilities in the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as the South/Southeastern United States. Sands Cares' support allowed Americares to recruit 25 new Global Roster members from the Tri-State area and host its first-ever, in-person Global Roster onboarding training in Queens, New York.

With funding from Sands Cares in 2024, Americares Global Readiness Team recruited 24 new emergency responders. They fill critical roles such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, mental health and psychosocial support professionals, and safety and security officers throughout the Southeastern United States. Through Sands Cares support, Americares led a second Global Roster Onboarding Training in April 2025 for 14 of the new recruits in Houston. Sessions covered Americares emergency response interventions, deployment processes, equipment, safety, security and more.

“We recognize the growing number of global disasters and crisis situations along with Americares proven ability to mobilize on-the-ground response efforts that address both the immediate and long-term health of people impacted,” Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, said.“Joining the RISE program reflects our desire to support Americares so that it can be nimble and effective to meet global humanitarian needs, while we continue our investment in the great work Americares is doing at the Asia-Pacific response hub.”

Sands' partnership with Americares reflects its Sands Cares priority on supporting hardship relief initiatives in its communities around the world. To learn more about the company's corporate responsibility programs and other Sands Cares community engagement activities, visit .

To learn more about Americares, visit .

About Americares

Americares is a health-focused relief and development organization that helps people and communities around the world access health in times of disaster and every day. Each year, Americares reaches 85 countries on average, including the United States, with life-changing health programs, medicine, medical supplies and emergency aid. Americares is one of the world's leading nonprofit providers of donated medicine and medical supplies. For more information, visit americares

About Sands (NYSE: LVS)

Sands is the leading global developer and operator of integrated resorts. The company's iconic properties drive valuable leisure and business tourism and deliver significant economic benefits, sustained job creation, financial opportunities for local businesses and community investment to help make its host regions ideal places to live, work and visit.

Sands' portfolio of properties includes Marina Bay Sands® in Singapore and The Venetian® Macao, The Londoner Macao®, The Parisian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao and Four Seasons® Hotel Macao, and Sands® Macao in Macao SAR, China, through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd.

Dedicated to being a leader in corporate responsibility, Sands is anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and the planet. The company's ESG leadership has led to inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for World and North America, as well as Fortune's list of the World's Most Admired Companies. To learn more, visit

