Khost Factory Owners Urge Speedy Work On Industrial Park

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Some people and factory owners in southeastern Khost province ask the government to expedite work on the industrial park while officials claim that all obstacles have been removed and many construction projects will begin in the industrial park as soon as possible.

The Industrial Park is being built on approximately 400 acres of land near the Khost-Gardez highway in the Ismailkhel Mandozai district of the province.

Some residents and factory owners say they have been promised plots at the industrial park for years, but construction of the perimeter, roads, canals, and other parts is yet to be completed.

Anwarullah Anwari, head of a chewing gum and sweets factory, told Pajhwok Afghan News he wants to expand his business, but he has not yet been allocated land in the industrial park, and in such a situation, he cannot take the risk and invest.

“If the industrial park continues to progress slowly, many factories may come to a standstill or relocated to other provinces,” he added.

“We want to export our products to other countries, but we are facing problems in the industrial park sector. We have not yet been allocated land there. We have repeatedly requested and have been promised, but in reality, nothing has happened. The park is still paralyzed. We are in a very bad situation. All factories should have a standard location”.

According to residents, the activation of the industrial park will provide investment opportunities for investors and thousands of unemployed people. They are calling on government agencies to bring the industrial park to life and take necessary measures to speed up the work.

“The existence of an industrial park is very important for Khost province because, on the one hand, businessmen will invest here and, on the other, many of our compatriots will be engaged in work there,” Zaidullah Naseri told Pajhwok.

Syed Rahman Rahmani, another resident, said:“When the industrial park becomes operational, it will provide employment opportunities for youths and will create good opportunities for both those who work here and those who invest”.

On the other hand, Industrialists' Association officials explain there are about 200 small and medium-sized manufacturing factories in the province, which are currently operating in residential areas due to lack of space.

Gulzali Jananzai, head of Chamber of Industrialists and Mines, told Pajhwok:“The activation of the industrial park is important to solve the problems of industrialists. Now we are operating in residential areas, we are facing many problems. We have daily conflicts with municipal employees and homeowners”.

“If an industrial park is built, we will make regular investments and can even increase our investment several times”.

On the other hand, officials say all obstacles that prevented the construction of the industrial park have been removed and many construction projects will begin in the park as soon as possible.

Governor spokesman Mustaghfer Gurbaz said since the Khost Industrial Park is a fundamental project, the provincial administration is trying to start work on this project as soon as possible.

“We have made serious and necessary efforts in this regard. There were some obstacles, which, thank God, have largely been eliminated, and in the future, solutions will be found to every new problem so that work on the industrial park can begin”.

According to officials, the activation of the Khost Industrial Park will provide employment opportunities for about 30,000 people.

