Dubai Judicial Institute Signs Mou With National Center For Judicial Studies In Egypt

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Dubai Judicial Institute DJI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Center for Judicial Studies in Egypt, in line with its constant efforts to strengthen institutional partnerships at the regional level and exchange of expertise, in accordance with international standards and best practices.

The MoU was signed during a meeting held in the presence of Her Excellency Judge Dr. Ebtisam Ali Al Bedwawi, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute, His Excellency Counsellor Dr. Magdy Salama Diab, Assistant Minister of Justice for the National Center for Judicial Studies, and a working team from both sides.

The key objectives of the MoU include strengthening institutional cooperation in the judicial sector through the exchange of expertise and organising training programs. It aims to develop professional capabilities in the legal and judicial fields, with a special focus on emerging legal issues. The MoU fosters the exchange of legal knowledge through specialised programs, research studies, joint events and publication sharing. Furthermore, it underscores the significance of coordinating digital training to support the development of the Arab justice system and promote a flexible judicial environment that can adapt to rapid change.

H.E. Judge Dr Ebtisam Ali Al Bedwawi said:“At the Dubai Judicial Institute, we prioritise strengthening institutional cooperation with our regional partners in the sector. We are delighted to sign the MoU with the National Center for Judicial Studies, one of the region's leading institutions. Through this collaboration, we aim to launch unique initiatives that contribute to improving the exchange of knowledge and expertise, while creating new opportunities for joint efforts to address the challenges associated with contemporary justice.” She further stated that this agreement marks the beginning of various sustainable programs and initiatives that will drive the progress of justice in the Arab world.

The MoU demonstrates both parties' dedication to establishing a sustainable strategic partnership that consolidates the values of justice, exchange of knowledge and improving the capabilities of members of the judicial authorities. This forms part of DJI's vision of supporting judicial excellence and reinforcing Arab cooperation.

In addition, the collaboration extends DJI's efforts to forge strategic partnerships with leading judicial and training institutions in the Arab world. It reflects DJI's commitment to fostering judicial excellence and knowledge transfer, in alignment with Dubai's vision of creating a flexible and innovative judicial system that keeps pace with global legal and technological changes.