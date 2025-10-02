Ultimate Endgamers League To Provide The First-Ever Multi-Genre Esports Ecosystem To Arizona State University
Under the agreement, UEL will host and support an ASU-specific version of its proprietary esports ecosystem, the UEL Combine, which enables players to develop skills, participate in competitions, and connect with peers in a structured, inclusive environment.
Through this collaboration, ASU students will gain access to a groundbreaking esports ecosystem, with UEL providing hosting, training, curriculum access, and program review support. The ASU-branded hub will serve as a central space for student gaming activity, with opportunities for competition across multiple genres and titles.
The agreement also introduces a subscription-based model, creating pathways for both community growth and student-focused initiatives.
Quote from UEL:
“We’re proud to provide Arizona State University students with access to our ecosystem,” said Titus Walker, CEO of UEL. “Our goal is to create a space where students can compete, learn, and grow through esports, while building one of the most inclusive and diverse gaming communities in the world. We convert game time to rewards points that pay for education — turning play into opportunity.”
This partnership reflects UEL’s commitment to advancing esports beyond competition by aligning gameplay with education, innovation, and opportunity.
About Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL)
Founded in 2019, the Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) is the world’s first multi-genre esports league designed to create opportunities for gamers of all skill levels. With over 1 million viewers each season, UEL hosts competitions across 33 different titles and all genres, bridging casual and competitive play. UEL’s mission is to foster inclusivity, innovation, and community by building the largest worldwide multi genre sports league for gamers, while providing pathways for education, professional development, and career opportunities.
