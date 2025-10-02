Subdued Rainfall Activity In Central India As Monsoon Peters Out

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 2 (IANS) Central India, specifically Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, is currently experiencing subdued rainfall activity, with isolated showers reported in some districts, according to a fresh weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department's Bhopal centre.

The monsoon is petering out in parts of northwest India, but central India remains under transitional conditions with sporadic rain and cloud cover.

In Madhya Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall occurred in isolated pockets, particularly in the eastern and south-eastern districts.

Chhattisgarh saw similar conditions, with some areas receiving brief spells of rain accompanied by cloudy skies.

No heavy rainfall has been reported, and the overall precipitation levels remain below seasonal averages for this period.

Daytime temperatures across both states are hovering between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius, while night-time temperatures have begun to dip slightly, settling around 22 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels are moderate, and wind patterns remain calm, with no significant weather systems influencing the region at present.

The IMD has not issued any warnings for extreme weather events, and there are no alerts for thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, or strong winds.

"Moderate thunderstorms with lightning, rain is likely to occur over Narsinghpur, Pandhurna, Pench, Chhindwara, Panna, Anuppur, Amarkantak, along with light thunderstorms with lightning over Morena, Gwalior, Bhind, Datia, Ratangarh, Niwari, Orchha, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Damoh, Raisen, Satna, Chitrakoot, Maihar, Shahdol, Balaghat, Seoni in evening hours,” a weather expert said.

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain stable over the next 48 hours, with a gradual decrease in cloudiness and a slight rise in daytime temperatures.

The transition from monsoon to post-monsoon conditions is underway, and residents can expect clearer skies and dry spells in the coming days.

Authorities have advised citizens to stay updated through official IMD channels, especially as the seasonal shift may bring changes in local weather dynamics. No disruptions to daily life are anticipated, and agricultural activities are likely to continue without interruption, although farmers are encouraged to monitor soil moisture levels and plan irrigation accordingly.