Codex Labs Introduces The BIA Skin Barrier Support Supplement For Eczema-Prone Infants, Toddlers And Kids Under 12

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Codex Labs launches BIA Skin Barrier Support Supplements for eczema-prone infants, toddlers, and kids under 12, based on a license of patents from Curapel, a UK skin healthcare company. . The supplements provide amino acid L-Histidine and aim to fortify the skin barrier and reduce sensitivity. A Curapel clinical pilot study showed a 49% improvement in eczema severity after 12 weeks. The products are manufactured in a cGMP facility and third-party tested.

San Jose, California, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex Labs, a Silicon Valley skintech company, announced the launch of Bia Skin Barrier Support Supplements for children under the age of 12, based on a license of patents from Curapel, a UK-based skin healthcare company. The BIA Infant/Toddler Skin Barrier Support supplement is an unflavored dietary daily powder for children between 3 months and 3 years, while BIA Kids Skin Barrier Support supplement is a mixed-berry-flavored gummy for children between 4 and 12 years of age.

Both supplements are based on L-Histidine, an amino acid which is a building block for filaggrin, is an important structural protein critical to the skin barrier, as well as a key component of the Natural Moisturization Factor used by the skin to help attract and retain moisture. The supplements also include other key vitamins and minerals that help fortify the skin barrier, thereby reducing skin sensitivity and de-hydration.

“At Curapel and Codex Labs, we believe that safe solutions for eczema-prone skin should address all ages. Long term use of topical corticosteroids is not recommended for young children and the L-histidine-containing, BIA supplement products present a safe and effective alternative approach” stated Dr. Neil K. Gibbs, founder of Curapel.

Dr. Peter Lio, medical advisor at Codex Labs added“When used together with the BIA Eczema Relief Lotion and BIA Unscented Soap, these new supplements provide an integrative approach to managing atopic dermatitis in even the youngest age groups.”

In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, clinical pilot study (Intertek Clinical Research Services) in young children (n = 49; ages 1–7 years; mean 3.4 years) with mild to-moderate eczema, the measured eczema severity (EASI score) improved by 49% after 12 weeks. This level of disease amelioration is comparable to that reported for mid-potency (group III) topical corticosteroids. Complete results are published in The Journal of Nutrition ( ).

All products are manufactured in a high-tech cGMP facility, and each batch is third-party tested to deliver the highest quality.

About Codex Labs

Based in Silicon Valley and led by scientist Dr. Barb Paldus, Codex Labs is committed to creating highly effective, clinically proven, skin-gut-brain-biome solutions that contain potent, plant-biotech actives. Our mission is to improve skin conditions like eczema, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis by restoring the skin-gut barriers and microbiomes, improving hormonal balance, or managing systemic inflammation. The brand has been heralded by integrative dermatologists and naturopathic doctors for creating the next generation of effective, affordable vegan and cruelty-free topicals and supplements.

About Curapel

Founded by skin scientist, Dr Neil K. Gibbs and spun out of the University of Manchester Dermatology Centre, UK, Curapel Ltd researches and develops unique dermatological and nutraceutical skincare products based on natural active ingredients for a range of common skin disorders and cosmetic applications. Patented technologies have been developed into skincare products through extensive pre-clinical and clinical dermatological validation that confirms their efficacy across conditions such as eczema, psoriasis and disorders of pigmentation. Curapel works with key opinion leaders and leading research groups to continue its patented pipeline product developments targeting common skin conditions, the gut-skin-axis, the skin microbiome and transdermal delivery technologies.

Attachments



Codex Labs BIA Skin Barrier Supplements for Infants/Toddlers and Kids L-Histidine Supplements may improve measured eczema severity (EASI score) by 49% after 12 weeks

CONTACT: Barbara Paldus Codex Labs Corporation (650)4004798 ...