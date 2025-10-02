Gray Names Alexander Quince As General Manager Of WBNG-TV In Binghamton, New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media today announced that Alexander Quince will join Gray as General Manager of WBNG-TV (CBS) in Binghamton, New York, effective October 13, 2025. Quince will oversee all aspects of the station's operations, succeeding Bob Krummenacker, who retired on September 5th after 44 years of distinguished service at WBNG-TV.

Alexander is an award-winning news executive with more than a decade of experience leading high-performing teams in local and regional journalism. He most recently served as Senior Director at Spectrum News, where he managed daily news operations and personnel across Spectrum's networks in Albany, Buffalo, Hudson Valley, Rochester, and Syracuse. During his tenure, he spearheaded audience growth on both digital and broadcast platforms and launched New York's first Augmented Reality (AR) News Studio.

“I'm honored to join WBNG-TV and build on its strong legacy,” said Quince.“I look forward to working with this talented team to deliver impactful news and information while also driving innovative strategies that strengthen our broadcast and digital presence, elevate advertiser performance, and maximize brand partnerships. Together, we will connect communities and our partners throughout the Southern Tier region.”

Alexander's career includes leadership roles at WABC-TV in New York City, KTUL-TV in Tulsa, WBMA-TV in Birmingham, and WXIA-TV in Atlanta, where he consistently drove results in ratings, newsroom innovation, and digital strategy. His work has been recognized with multiple Emmy Awards and Edward R. Murrow Awards.

He is also a fellow of the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism, a participant at the Poynter Institute, and serves as a director on the Florida State University Alumni Association National Board of Directors. Quince earned his Bachelor of Science in Communication from Florida State University.

About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray's additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit .

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland , Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

# # #