Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Favourite Tourist Destination Where She Can't Yet Take Raha

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has revealed her favourite travel destination. The actress, who was last seen in 'Jigra', has said that she loves visiting Maasai Mara National Reserve. However, she is waiting to take her daughter, Raha Kapoor as she has not yet reached the threshold age to visit the national reserve.

Alia recently appeared on the streaming chat show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', and spoke about her fondness for the national reserve.

She said,“I love Maasai Mara. I can stay there for days together. Being around the animals, the greenery everywhere, it's one of my most precious places to visit. I can't wait to take Raha there. I haven't taken her there so far because you can't take kids there till they reach a certain age”.

Maasai Mara National Reserve is located in southwest Kenya, and is one of Africa's most renowned wildlife conservation areas. It covers about 1,510 square kilometers. It is named after the Maasai people and the Mara River that runs through it. The reserve is globally famous for the Great Migration, when over 1.5 million zebras, and gazelles cross from Serengeti between July and October. It hosts the big five of lion, leopard, elephant, buffalo, along with hundreds of bird species.

Elsewhere in the show, the actress shared that the thought of entering the Kapoor family, the first film dynasty of Hindi cinema, never crossed her mind until recently. When she was asked about the same by Kajol. Alia said that when a person is so strongly drawn into a relationship then the legacy of the family of their spouse is the last thing they think of.

She said,“I feel like when you're so internally into it, when the relationships are so personal, you don't really look at it from a professional perspective, about which legacy you're going into. I think that only comes much later. When we celebrated 100 years of Raj Kapoor. I think at that moment, I was like, 'Oh my God, Raj Kapoor is Raha's great-grandfather'. That link, actually, I realised only then. When you're very involved in it, very personal, you don't see it that way”.

'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle' streams on RPrime Video.