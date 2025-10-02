Dogecoin Surges 9% As Momentum Returns To Memecoins
In the last day, more than one billion Dogecoin tokens have been traded around the world, pushing the cryptocurrency's price to $0.2565 U.S.
Traders attribute the recovery in Dogecoin at the start of October to institutional investors accumulating crypto, including memecoins, as the U.S. government remains shutdown.
There is also growing speculation around U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF) approvals that has investors moving capital back into cryptocurrencies to start October.
%ShibaInu (CRYPTO: $SHIB), another memecoin, has seen its price surge 6.2% in the last 24 hours, underscoring gathering momentum in memecoins.
Memecoins are cryptocurrencies that have no underlying utility or functionality. In the case of Dogecoin, it was started as a joke about a decade ago.
Support for Dogecoin has now shifted to $0.242 U.S. following the latest breakout, say analysts, with resistance hardened at $0.255 U.S.
Larger and more established cryptocurrencies are also rising sharply to start the new month, with Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: $BTC) price jumping to $119,000 U.S.
October is typically the strongest month of the year for crypto, leading some investors to dub it "Uptober."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment