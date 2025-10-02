Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:05 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc. : Announced that it has selected Orlando, Florida as the headquarters of its Drone as a Service business. From this headquarters, the company plans to support its growing national and international network of acquisitions, and the integration and rollout of its drone services and platforms. The company is currently securing a 20,000 square-foot head office facility that will serve as a central hub for operations nationwide while also directly serving its Southeast region offices. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading up 28 cents at $5.08.

