Youth Minister Meets UN Coordinator To Strengthen Cooperation
Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) – Minister of Youth Raed Adwan met Thursday with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Jordan, Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, to discuss strengthening cooperation and advancing youth initiatives in the Kingdom.
During the meeting, Adwan highlighted the importance of enhancing joint youth initiatives with UN agencies in Jordan. He outlined the ministry's priorities, including empowering youth, boosting their participation in political, economic, and social life, combating drug abuse, and activating youth centers through program development, youth spaces, and capacity building for youth workers.
The minister also stressed the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace, and Security, the National Youth Survey to inform the 2026–2030 National Youth Strategy, promotion of volunteerism, and empowerment of youth in technical fields through business incubators, alongside programs enhancing youth engagement in environmental, health, and sports sectors.
Ritsema-Anderson praised the ministry as the official umbrella for youth work in Jordan and highlighted the ongoing partnership between the ministry and UN agencies in awareness, education, and training. She emphasized that youth are a fundamental partner in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.
